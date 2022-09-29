Heineken expands premium beer portfolio in India

To be sure, Heineken is a much smaller brand in India compared to Kingfisher. “Heineken is significantly smaller. Kingfisher is a behemoth, it’s a juggernaut and it is synonymous with the beer category. Heineken is tiny when compared to that. Having said that, that’s what makes it exciting. Imagine what would happen to the total beer category in India, and for us as a company, if it were to become what it is in a lot of other countries in the world. It (Heineken) is a huge brand globally, there is no reason it should not be a huge brand in India," Sathyesh said.