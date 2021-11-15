Heineken looks to tap growth in Africa with duo of deals

The move comes as Heineken’s chief executive, Dolf van den Brink, seeks to cut costs and accelerate growth at the brewer, of which he took the reins last year. The pandemic has affected Heineken’s business, like that of its rivals, in several big markets. The company’s third-quarter sales, released last month, were badly hit by restrictions in Vietnam because of Covid-19, though sales in Africa grew strongly following a ban on booze sales in South Africa from June into July.

