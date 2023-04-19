Dolf Van Den Brink, Chairman of the Executive Board/CEO at Heineken said, "We start the year with strong revenue growth driven by pricing and disciplined revenue management, while we materially increase investment behind our brands. Business performance in Europe and the Americas regions is encouraging, with consumer demand holding up better than expected in the first quarter. Results in the Asia Pacific and Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe regions were disappointing, hindered by temporary volatility in Vietnam and Nigeria, leading to demand softness."