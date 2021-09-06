Heir to $10 billion JCB Fortune forms fund for hydrogen bets

HYCAP has raised more than £200 million ($277 million) to invest primarily in British businesses as it aims to boost the production and supply of hydrogen made from renewable energy, according to a statement Monday. Bamford set up the fund with multifamily office Vedra Partners, co-founded by Max Gottschalk. Managed in the U.K., the Luxembourg-based fund is looking to raise £1 billion and has already identified more than three-dozen possible investments.

