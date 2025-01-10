Helios Capital founder Samir Arora waded into the ‘90-hour work week’ debate on Friday amid growing growing outrage on social media platforms. Controversy erupted earlier this week after a video showed Larsen & Toubro Chairman SN Subrahmanyan calling for extended hours and suggesting that employees should give up their weekend.

"Yes. In the beginning one has to work harder than others to learn, get noticed and get ahead. In my first job after IIM, I worked in Delhi where my hours were routinely from 9 AM to around 10 PM and about an hour each way for travel. I enjoyed it a lot but still sought a job with more sane hours," Arora recalled.

The IIM graduate said that he had eventually transitioned to a new job where people worked from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and often “started thinking about leaving” an hour early.