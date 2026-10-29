Hello Kitty firm apologises, scraps Japan TV tie-up after China anger: What's the case? Explained

Days after France and Real Madrid footballer Kylian Mbappe apologised for "mocking" former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, now Sanrio, the Japanese company behind the popular character Hello Kitty has issued an apology after facing criticism in China.

According to an AFP report, the apology from Sanrio came after its merchandise collaboration with a Japanese television drama that has faced criticism in China for allegedly portraying the country negatively. The company has also cancelled the tie-up and all related promotional activities following the backlash.

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The controversy centres on Vivant, a Japanese spy drama whose second season features a storyline involving a Chinese-affiliated organisation accused of torturing a member of an unofficial Japanese military spy unit.

Sanrio said it had received feedback from various quarters over the collaboration and apologised for the concern it had caused. The company added that the project contained expressions inconsistent with its corporate philosophy.

What is the Hello Kitty controversy about? The collaboration featured Hello Kitty and other Sanrio characters depicted as characters from Vivant in a range of novelty merchandise.

However, the show's portrayal of a Chinese-affiliated organisation triggered criticism, with Chinese state media outlet The Global Times accusing the drama of smearing China and reporting strong reactions on social media.

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Facing criticism, Sanrio announced that it would discontinue the merchandise collaboration, along with all subsequent projects and promotional campaigns associated with the show.

What did China say about the Japanese TV drama? The Global Times described the series as reflecting an anti-China narrative associated with Japan's conservative political establishment. It also alleged that the drama catered to right-wing extremism in Japanese society.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun raised the issue at a regular news briefing on Thursday, arguing that the programme reflected the continued presence in Japan of forces seeking to portray China negatively through cultural products, according to the AFP report.

Tensions between Japan and China have increased after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last year suggested that Japan could intervene militarily in the event of a conflict involving Taiwan. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes foreign intervention in the issue.

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The controversy around Kylian Mbappe Mbappe faced criticism after comments in a video interview with the French programme The Bridge appeared to "mock" former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. In the clip, which was subsequently taken down, the footballer referred to an internet meme featuring his face superimposed on an image of a person he described as a Chinese dictator.

Mbappe apologised on Tuesday, saying his remark had been ill-judged and acknowledging that it had hurt people in China and Chinese communities worldwide.

The controversy reportedly prompted Chinese sponsors to drop the football star, while Spanish football was removed from Chinese state television.