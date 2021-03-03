Help! Microsoft put a holographic James Cameron in my basement

Help! Microsoft put a holographic James Cameron in my basement4 min read . 05:14 PM IST
Think Zoom meets Facebook meets Roblox but with holograms. Microsoft Mesh envisions the future of communication in virtual worlds.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Think Zoom meets Facebook meets Roblox but with holograms. Microsoft Mesh envisions the future of communication in virtual worlds.
There he is, in my basement, James “Titanic" Cameron, undersea explorer and digital-filmmaker extraordinaire.
Oh no, no. He’s not on my laptop screen. Resembling something between a Star Wars holo-projection and a Macy’s window display, he’s standing in front of my face on a virtual conference stage. When he turns around you can see the shine of his silver hair and the back of his black boots.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.