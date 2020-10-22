Hemisphere Properties India lists at Rs106 a share

“This is to inform you that the company has received intimation from Hemisphere Properties India Limited that pursuant to the scheme of arrangement and reconstruction among Tata Communications Limited and HPIL and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, for demerger of surplus land HPIL at its Board Meeting held on February 18, 2020, has approved allotment and issue of shares to the shareholders of the company as on record date (September 18, 2019) as defined in the Scheme, in the ratio of 1:1," Tata Communications said in an exchange filing.