New Delhi: Consumer goods company Henkel Consumer Brands, has forayed into the male grooming category in India with the launch of Taft hair styling products.

The launch follows the company’s entry into the at-home hair colouring market last year under the Schwarzkopf brand. The Schwarzkopf Taft range comprises products across four categories—hairspray, mousse, wax and gel; some products are unisex.

The male grooming market is expected to reach $ 3.1 billion by 2028, with a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

“Consumers within the styling category exhibit a diverse shopping behavior, engaging with various channels that encompass physical retail locations, conventional e-commerce platforms, and even quick-commerce platforms. Consequently, it is crucial for brands to establish a robust presence across these touchpoints to effectively cater to their target audience," the company said.

Henkel has expanded its reach in India with the top five metros-- Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai --as priority markets.

“As consumers increasingly prioritize vegan formulations, they also maintain high expectations for product performance. With the launch of Taft, we are confident about successfully resonating with a wide range of consumers who value cleaner choices without compromising on efficacy," Kartik Kaushik, Country Head, Henkel Consumer Brands, India and South Asia said.

The company is evolving its distribution plans to ensure large market share gains in the premium segment.

Last year, Germany’s Henkel Consumer Brands had announced its entry into the at-home hair care market in India with the launch of hair colourants under the Schwarzkopf brand. Kaushik said the company could eventually launch more products in the hair car categories over the coming years.

In 2011, Jyothy Laboratories acquired a majority stake in Henkel AG and Co. This gave Jyothy access to brands such as Henko, Margo soap, and Pril dishwash. Meanwhile, Henkel chose to focus on its hair colourant business in the country largely under the Schwarzkopf brand. The company also has a large adhesive business in India.