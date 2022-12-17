Henkel Consumer Brands taps at-home hair colouring market1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 05:15 PM IST
With the new launch, the company will expand its presence in non-salon channels, including modern trade and online sales channels.
New Delhi: Germany’s Henkel Consumer Brands has announced its entry into the at-home hair care market in India with the launch of hair colourants under the Schwarzkopf brand.