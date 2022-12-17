Henkel Consumer Brands taps at-home hair colouring market

“The growth trajectory of Schwarzkopf Professional India has been phenomenal. Since our entry in the Indian market in 2001, we have stayed true to our brand We are excited to bring Schwarzkopf’s expertise into the at-home hair color space and elevate the DIY experience. The at-home hair colour market has seen extensive growth over the last two years, especially during the pandemic and we intend to leverage this opportunity with the launch of two iconic hair colour ranges—Colour Specialist and Simply Color," Kartik Kaushik, Country Head - Henkel Consumer Brands, India and South Asia Export Markets said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}