Heranba Industries IPO subscribed 83 times on the last day of bidding

Mumbai : The ₹625-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Heranba Industries was subscribed 83.29 times on Thursday, the last day of bidding, on the back of overwhelming response from non-institutional investors.

The public issue received bids for 58.15 crore equity shares against an offer size of 69.81 lakh shares, according to the subscription data available on the exchanges. The offer size excludes anchor book of over 29.90 lakh equity shares. The company has already raised ₹187.5 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

The retail investors portion of the share sale was subscribed 11.84 times, while that of non-institutional investors has been subscribed 271.15 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 67.45 times.

Geojit Financial Services in an IPO note said "At the upper price band of Rs.627, Heranba is available at price earnings multiple of 18.9 times on an annualized basis on FY2021 estimates earnings per share of Rs.33.2, which is reasonable compared to its peers. We assign a “Subscribe" rating for the issue on a long-term basis considering the strong distribution network, increasing export opportunity with healthy margins and profitability".

Heranba Industries' IPO comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 90.15 lakh equity shares and a fresh issue of ₹60 crore shares. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹626-627 per share.

The net fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for working capital requirements.

Anand Rathi in an IPO note said "At the upper end of the price band, it is offered at 22.67 times its trailing twelve months earnings per share earnings, with a market cap of Rs. 2509 crores. Considering the company’s dominant position in pyrethroids market, strong balance sheet, high return on net worth of 30.47% as per FY2020 financial statements, strong management and reasonable valuations; we give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating".

Heranba Industries manufactures intermediates, technicals and formulations and is one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids like cypermethrin, alphacypermethrin, deltamethrin, permitherin, lambda cyhalothrin etc, with a 19.5% market share. Its range includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and public health products for pest control.





