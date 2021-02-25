Heranba Industries IPO subscribed 83 times on the last day of bidding

Geojit Financial Services in an IPO note said "At the upper price band of Rs.627, Heranba is available at price earnings multiple of 18.9 times on an annualized basis on FY2021 estimates earnings per share of Rs.33.2, which is reasonable compared to its peers. We assign a “Subscribe" rating for the issue on a long-term basis considering the strong distribution network, increasing export opportunity with healthy margins and profitability".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}