As Mahindra & Mahindra became the first Indian auto company to feature in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, company chairperson Anand Mahindra sends his gratitude to the team that helped the company to reach this new milestone.

Mumbai-based automotive-to-technology major Mahindra & Mahindra has entered the World Index list of companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021. Interestingly, of the 5 Indian companies that have featured in the World Index this year, two are Mahindra Group companies – Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra of which M&M is the first Indian ‘automobile and components’ company to enter the World Index of DJSI, a recently published article said.

The company says inclusions in these Indices is a recognition of Mahindra & Mahindra leadership in the ESG domain, the company has committed to be a carbon neutral company by 2040, it also said.

Sharing the article on Twitter, Mahindra said, Good to begin the weekend with gratitude; gratitude to the team that has taken us to this milestone…

Mahindra says it is also the first company in the world to commit to doubling energy productivity and the first company in India to use an internal carbon price to drive climate investments. As a signatory of the Science Based Targets program, it has committed to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 47% and Scope 3 emissions by 30% on a 2016 baseline and is well on its way to do so.

S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), a partnership between the S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, seeks disclosures from more than 5,300 companies globally. It is the first global index to track sustainability actions by corporates on environmental, social and governance dimensions. A company makes it to the World Index if its scores are in the top 10% of its sector worldwide.

