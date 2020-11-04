Fast food chain Burger King appealed to its customers to order from McDonald’s, KFC, Domino’s Pizza and other competitors. The global company’s UK arm tweeted a statement titled "Order from McDonald's", urging people to support local fast food outlets during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to social media, Burger King said "We never imagined we would ask you to order from KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Five Guys, Greggs, Papa John's, Taco Bell, and other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not fast)," read the statement.

They added that they never thought they would be asking their customers to do this, but people need help right now. "We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment. So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru. Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing. Take care, Team Burger King UK (sic)," Burger King added.

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

Shared on November 2, the post has garnered over 1.5 lakh likes and numerous comments from netizens praising the burger chain’s efforts.

The tweet by the King went immediately viral on Twitter. "Respect from a McDonald's fan" to "What an absolute gesture Burger King!", people flooded the post appreciating the gesture of the food joint.

Respect from a McDonald’s fan🤝 — Conor Shepherd (@ConorShepherd3) November 2, 2020

