They added that they never thought they would be asking their customers to do this, but people need help right now. "We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment. So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru. Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing. Take care, Team Burger King UK (sic)," Burger King added.