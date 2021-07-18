Here’s how much e-commerce is contributing to sales of large FMCG companies

While for Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the contribution of e-commerce to the company’s sales is in the range of between 5% to 6%. “E-commerce has become the channel of choice for many consumers. A strong focus on building a portfolio fit for this channel, building capabilities and driving everyday great execution resulted in doubling of the growth rate and contribution from this channel on a year -on-year basis," the company’s top management said in a March quarter earnings call. This is for the period ended 31 March 2021.