Here’s How Twitter Could Become Irrelevant

For starters, Threads seems to have solved the handful of key issues that prevented other would-be Twitter replacements from taking off. Threads just works, right out of the box. There are none of the limits on sign-ups of Jack Dorsey-affiliated Bluesky. Thanks in part to the fact that it is an offshoot of the already popular Instagram app, Threads is much simpler to join and use than the open-source Twitter alternative Mastodon. And so far Threads has evidenced none of the continuing technical problems of Twitter, which on Wednesday morning suffered another significant outage.