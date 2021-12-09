OPEN APP
Here's how you can get pre-approved loan on YONO SBI app
State Bank of India offers pre-approved personal loans on its mobile application SBI YONO. The facility promises round-the-clock service and instant approval of loans. As the process is completely digital, a loan-seeker doesn't need to give any physical documents nor does she need to visit a bank branch.

As part of festive offers, SBI has waived off processing charges on pre-approved personal loans till 31 January 2022.

Here’s how customers can get a loan on YONO app.

- Check your eligibility by sending an SMS to 567676 in the format “PAPL<space><last 4 digits of SBI Savings Bank Account No.>"

- You will get a response informing you whether you are eligible or not

- Once you get a go-ahead, login to YONO app

- Click on ‘avail now’ option

- Select loan tenure and amount

- Enter the One Time Password (OTP) sent your mobile number

- The loan will be processed and amount credited in your bank account

Last month, SBI had launched a pre-approved two-wheeler loan ‘SBI Easy Ride’ on YONO. This loan too can be availed through an end-to-end paperless process through the YONO app without having to visit the bank branch.

