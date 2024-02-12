Here's why BAT stake sale may not impact ITC, feel analysts
BAT’s move to monetise some of the shareholding in well-performing ITC is rooted in several headwinds that they have faced in recent years. Its share price slid around 23 percent over the last one year
The news report of ITC’s largest shareholder British American Tobacco (BAT) looking to sell a part of its stake in the conglomerate has sparked concerns among market watchers but analysts remain buoyant about the long-term growth prospects of ITC.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message