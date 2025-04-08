Here's why Marriott International is bullish on Indian hospitality
Summary
Marriott International aims to increase the number of hotel rooms to 50,000 in India, from about 30,000 it currently operates, in about five years, as the US-based hospitality company is upbeat on rising prosperity and booming domestic tourism in Asia's third-largest economy.