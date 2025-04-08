Here's why Marriott International is bullish on Indian hospitality

Of its total 30 brands in its portfolio, the company operates about 17 brands in India. It expects to add another few brands in the country in the coming months. "There are 2.6 billion people in this ASEAN region and last year, 55% of our business here came from the region itself. So in a way, it is becoming self-reliant on itself and India is also a big part of this story," he said. Consumer sentiment in and outside of China is still negative, he added.