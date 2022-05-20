This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma's tweet has gone viral since simply because of how relatable it is. Interestingly, the appreciation post for masala chai comes just days before International Tea Day, which is celebrated on May 21
India's love for tea is well known, so its understandable when the Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded to a tweet by UberFacts writing about just that. Vijay Shekhar Sharma's tweet has gone viral since simply because of how relatable it is. Interestingly, the appreciation post for masala chai comes just days before International Tea Day, which is celebrated on May 21 across the globe.
UberFacts on Wednesday asked netizens to share, “without saying your country's name, what's your country known for?" To this, Vijay Shekhar Sharma promptly replied tweeting, “One Masala Chai pls"
The Paytm CEO’s tweet quickly went viral on Twitter and netizens went on to share some more interesting answers to the questions posted by UberFacts. While some people agreed with him wholeheartedly, others had something else to share.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, Paytm has said that it will seek a new general insurance license with a fresh application, aimed at gaining majority shareholding with a 74 upfront equity stake.
In a regulatory filing, Paytm reiterated its intention to make inroads in the general insurance sector, as it is extremely bullish about its potential.
Paytm said it remains bullish on its roadmap for general insurance, "and we intend to seek requisite approvals for a new general insurance license, wherein we hold a 74% majority shareholding upfront."
Paytm is synonymous with digital payments in India - having pioneered QR code and wallet trends in the country. It has also successfully forayed into financial services as its partner-based lending business has recorded rapid growth.