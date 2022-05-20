India's love for tea is well known, so its understandable when the Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded to a tweet by UberFacts writing about just that. Vijay Shekhar Sharma's tweet has gone viral since simply because of how relatable it is. Interestingly, the appreciation post for masala chai comes just days before International Tea Day, which is celebrated on May 21 across the globe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}