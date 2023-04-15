Here's why Zomato's Blinkit is showing 'temporarily unavailable'2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 01:12 PM IST
- Blinkit store is undergoing maintenance. The team is working to fix it, the comapny wrote
Zomato's grocery unit Blinkit has become 'temporarily unavailable' after netizens shared their grievances on social media. Since yesterday, around 50 stores of food delivery platform Zomato's Blinkit are shut as bike riders have stopped working, demanding better wages.
