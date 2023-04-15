Here's why Zomato's Blinkit is showing 'temporarily unavailable'

Earlier Blinkit was called Grofers. According to Medianama, a Blinkit delivery executive said that when he worked at Blinkit (when its name was Grofer), he used to earn ₹50 per order. However, when the company transitioned its name to Blinkit, its earnings were reduced to (on average) ₹25 per order. Now, under Zomato’s leadership, the earnings have been reduced to ₹15 per transitioned its name to Blinkit, its earnings were reduced to (on average) ₹25 per order. Now, under Zomato’s leadership, the earnings have slashed to ₹15 per order.