Heritage Foods eyes expansion, launch of more value-added dairy products
Summary
- Currently, the southern states account for over 87% of Heritage Foods’ business.
New Delhi: Heritage Foods plans to expand beyond South India, where it draws the bulk of its revenue from, and launch more value-added dairy products as demand for such items grows, a top official of the Hyderabad-based dairy company said.
