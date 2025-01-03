Heritage Foods eyes expansion, launch of more value-added dairy products

“About 12% comes from the rest of India—primarily from western Maharashtra and NCR (National Capital Region)-Haryana. We have capacity that would suffice for at least one or two years in these markets. For example, during covid, we invested close to ₹100 crore in Maharashtra. In the north, we acquired a dairy business from Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL) in 2017-18. I don’t think we're going to make immediate greenfield investments in these markets. If our growth trajectory remains strong, we will need to expand capacities in the next couple of years," Kesavan said.