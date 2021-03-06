Hermès and LVMH stocks are as trendy as their handbags
Equity-happy stars like Michael B. Jordan and Jay-Z are stoking interest in luxury fashion stocks, especially as gifts
For most of us, Valentine’s Day during the pandemic involved a slightly nicer dinner at home, if anything at all. But for “Creed" superstar Michael B. Jordan and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, it meant renting out a public aquarium—its floor strewn with rose petals—a sushi feast and a bounty of presents. Among the gifts the besotted Mr. Jordan offered Ms. Harvey was a certificate of stock in Hermès, the French luxury brand. The tabloid press chronicled the entire romantic extravaganza, but that stock certificate is what people are still talking about.
It’s a move that resonated with fledgling retail investors—a group that has been growing in number this year due in part to the GameStop phenomenon. Many of them are increasingly trading single stocks using online brokerages like Robinhood, making decisions based on nothing but word of mouth or personal affinity. Newbies to the stock market often instinctually follow an investment strategy popularized by American investor Peter Lynch: “Buy what you know." Mr. Lynch famously invested in the parent company of Hanes in the 1970s because his wife liked its L’Eggs pantyhose, the grocery-store staple sold in a plastic, egg-shaped pod.
