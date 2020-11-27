Hero appoints Mike Clarke as chief operating officer

Hero MotoCorp Ltd – country’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer – on Friday announced the appointment of Michael Clark as the chief operating officer of the company. Clarke, who will assume charge from 1st January 2021, would also serve as the head of human resource department and will report directly to Pawan Munjal, chairman of Hero group.

The nomination and remuneration committee of the company ratified the appointment of Clarke.

“Mike has worked in leadership roles in some of the world’s top companies, such as Fiat Group SPA and Delphi Technologies. Mike was also in leadership roles in Operations and Human Resources functions in several other companies, including Tenneco Automotive and Hertz Corporation Breed Technology (formerly AlliedSignal SRS) across Europe," the company said in a statement.

A mechanical engineer and an MBA from the John Moore’s University in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Mike started his career with Delco Electronics Overseas Corporation (a subsidiary of General Motors) in Liverpool, before moving to Colgate Palmolive based out of Manchester, the statement further added.

In July, as part of its overall rejig in the top management, Hero promoted Malo Le Masson, who was earlier heading global product planning, as head of Strategy. Mahesh Kaikini, erstwhile head of the Gurugram-based plant of the company, was appointed chief quality officer. Ashutosh Varma, in charge of sales in the west zone, was also promoted as the head of national sales.

According to Pawan Munjal, chairman, Hero MotoCorp, Mike will contribute by playing a vital role in providing strategic leadership in operational excellence and driving the talent agenda at the company.

“Mike brings considerable global experience and expertise in managing complex operations, international restructuring, organisational and cultural change. His experience will be highly beneficial as we look to further consolidate our market leadership across continents. We have a clear focus to create benchmark products and facilities, including industry leading processes and operations," added Munjal.

“We are in unprecedented times across the globe and it is clear that Hero MotoCorp is navigating successfully and maintaining its number one position in the industry. I am passionately looking forward to contributing to and continuing the journey being led by Dr. Munjal globally as well as in the domestic market in India," said, Mike Clarke.

