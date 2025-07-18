The country's largest two-wheeler company, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, has added "regulatory complexity" as one of the new key business risks at a time when the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) is rushing the two-wheeler players to implement anti-lock braking systems (ABS) to increase safety.

Hero said in its latest annual report that frequent regulatory changes increase cost and require process realignment, which is a concern for the company. The disclosure in the annual report came after a delegation of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) members met the secretary of the road transport ministry on 9 July to discuss the implementation of ABS regulations.