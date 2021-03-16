New Delhi: Hero Electric, India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer, expects sales of its vehicles to increase by 15% in FY21, despite the covid-19 induced economic slowdown which adversely impacted sales.

The Naveen Munjal-led company has added 1,500 new vehicle charging points during this fiscal to ease the range anxiety among its customers. The company had also opened a hub in Patna in January with the capacity to house over 2,500 scooters, making vehicle distribution easier and timely for eastern states.

“Strongly committed to, and highlighting their 'No Emission' mission, the company invested in innovative mobility solutions with its industry first segment 'City Speed'," the company said in a statement. Hero Electric, through 2021, announced its plan to expand their manufacturing facility from an existing 70,000 to a massive 2.5 lakh, it added.

The Narendra Modi government has been urging vehicle manufacturers to develop and manufacture electric vehicles to reduce vehicular emission and curb oil imports. The union government has also been incentivizing purchase of such vehicles through the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Electric and Hybrid vehicle (FAME) scheme.

According to Sohinder Gill, chief executive, Hero Electric, this year, the company is looking forward to presenting an exciting line up of products that will continue to reinforce its commitment of placing the consumer first.

“We are proud to have achieved our goals despite all challenges. What the country today needs to realise is that the only way we will be able to make it a better place to live is by making the shift and that will happen with one bike at a time," he added.









