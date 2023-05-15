Hero Electric IPO: CEO Sohinder Gill reveals listing plans; check details2 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Hero Electric is aiming to go public by 2025-26, but before that the EV manufacturer is working to increase its vehicle sales to 2 million in next three years
To achieve its target of 2 million vehicle sales in the next three-five years, Hero Electric is reportedly planning to launch its IPO by 2025-26. The company is planning to get listed on the Indian bourses in the next two years, the CEO of Hero Electric, Sohinder Gill told the Business Standard.
