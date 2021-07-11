Hero Electric raises Rs220 crore from GII and existing investor OAKS

“The Electric vehicles market has undergone tremendous change over the last few years since we raised our first round of funding. The policies are extremely conducive for the growth of the segment and despite the pandemic, the company is poised to grow at over 2X from the last fiscal. Hero aims to sell over 1 million units per year in the next couple of years. This round of investments which is a first of a larger scheme will help expand our manufacturing capacities, increase R&D spends that will enable us to continue to launch innovative products to disrupt the category. Hero is committed to its mission of – No Emission and build a sustainable future that is electric" said Naveen Munjal, managing director, Hero Electric.