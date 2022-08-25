Hero Electric set to partner with Jio-bp for 2-wheeler electric vehicle adoption

Through this tie-up, Hero Electric's customers are expected to get access to the widespread charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.
To boost electric vehicle (EV) adoption and mobility in India, Hero Electric on Thursday decided to partner with Jio-bp to strengthen mobility solutions for electric two-wheelers. Through this tie-up, Hero Electric's customers are expected to get access to the widespread charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.
Additionally, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer.
Currently, Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse.
With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles.
Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV networks, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.
Meanwhile, Hero is committed to delivering the best electric mobility solutions to its consumers and this association will fasten the EV growth in the country while strengthening Hero Electric’s vision is to transform the e-mobility sector in India.
Reliance BP Mobility, which is a joint venture of Reliance Industries and bp, is operating under the brand ‘Jio-bp’. The JV’s EV services operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse, and with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.
The JV leverages Reliance’s presence across the country and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. bp brings its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low-carbon mobility solutions.
Also, to market conventional fuels, RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fueling options to its customers such as Electric Vehicles (EV) charging points, and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS).
Earlier, in June, Jio-bp inked a deal to provide a battery swapping facility to Electric Vehicles (EVs) run by the partners of the food delivery major Zomato. Also, the company signed a pact with Omaxe to set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at the latter's various properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner.