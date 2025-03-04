Hero Future Energies launches green hydrogen plant in AP for blending with piped & liquefied natural gas

New Delhi: Hero Future Energies Ltd has launched a green hydrogen plant in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, that will cater to Rockman Industries, another Hero Group company. The plant, which will blend green hydrogen with piped natural gas (PNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), was inaugurated by the chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

"This plant is considered a pioneering initiative for its unique blending of green hydrogen with PNG/LPG for an industrial furnace application – a breakthrough feat in industrial de-carbonisation, setting a new benchmark for India’s energy transition," said a company statement. This technology integration promises significant reductions in emissions, laying the groundwork for a scalable model that can be replicated across hard-to-abate industries in Andhra Pradesh and the rest of India, it added.

Naidu said, "Andhra Pradesh, with its strong industrial base and forward-thinking energy policies, is uniquely positioned to become a hub for green hydrogen adoption. With ample renewable energy resources and industrial demand, the state can lead the way in scaling up green hydrogen use across refineries, fertilisers, steel, mobility, and other key sectors—supporting India’s energy transition story."

He added that the state government would extend all support to investments in clean-energy projects, making use of the liberal provisions under the new ICE Policy announced in October 2024.

Rahul Munjal, chairman and managing director of Hero Future Energies, said, "This plant has the unique capability of blending green hydrogen with LNG which opens the door of possibilities for industries to decarbonise their hard-to-abate operations. This pioneering project will give a boost to adoption of green hydrogen by industries and catalyse development of the green hydrogen ecosystem in India."

Non-stop renewable energy is key: Gentari CEO Late last month, Sushil Purohit, chief executive of Gentari, told Mint that India was well-positioned to become a leader in green hydrogen output, and round-the-clock supply of renewable energy will be key to lowering the cost of its production in the country.

In an interview, the CEO of the renewable energy arm of Malaysia's energy major Petronas said the green hydrogen ecosystem was still in its initial stages and would pick up the pace in future, with immense scope for its adoption.

