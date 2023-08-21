‘Hero Future may go public in the next market upcycle’5 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Hero Future Energies will look at several options to raise funds over the next two-three years, including the launch of an initial public offering (IPO), chairman and managing director (CMD) Rahul Munjal said. In an interview, Munjal said the $450 million raised from parent Hero Group and KKR in December would support the company for the next few years, and the company will plan new fundraises, including private investments and accessing public markets. He, however, added that the company would look at launching an IPO when the market hits the next upcycle or a bull run. Currently, the company has power projects of 2.2 gigawatts (GW) capacity, of which 1.2GW is solar, 0.53GW is wind, and 0.47GW is hybrid capacity. Of its total operations in India, 2.06GW pertains to the utility space, and 0.14GW is in the C&I (commercial and industrial). Munjal further said the company’s first project in Vietnam is likely to be commissioned soon.Edited excerpts: