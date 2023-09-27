Hero Group’s learntech firm Hero Vired records 20% of total revenue from future tech domain

Hero Vired also announces adding of 10-12 courses in the next 2 years to enhance the focus on future tech learning

Hero Group’s learntech company for professionals Hero Vired on Wednesday said it has recorded an impressive 20% of its total revenue in the last 12 months from its future tech domain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Since the launch of the category in September 2022, this domain has witnessed growth, largely attributed to its pioneering position as a first mover and its key industry partnerships," said Hero Vired in a statement.

The company on Wednesday also announced adding of 10-12 courses in the next 2 years to enhance the focus on India’s future tech learning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hero Vired’s expansion strategy will cover a diverse range of emerging tech programs such as advanced data science, extended reality, artificial intelligence, gaming, esports and user experience (UI/UX), the statement added.

“At Hero Vired, our main goal is to empower learners with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in fast-evolving technology fields. Industries like Gaming, Virtual Reality, Esports broadcasting, game development, and game streaming are rapidly growing, making it crucial to offer programs in these areas. We're strategically investing in and expanding our offerings in future tech domains to provide world-class educational opportunities to learners in India. This aligns perfectly with our vision to address the increasing demand for tomorrow's skill sets," Sushma Bharath, head of programs and partnerships at Hero Vired, said in the statement.

In August, Akshay Munjal, founder & CEO of Hero Vired, had said: “Building on the rapid success of the last two years, we have set an ambitious target of 2X revenue growth for this financial year. We have our eyes firmly set on becoming a sustainable business reporting profits and growing consistently, while realizing our mission of creating future-ready leaders." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hero Vired said that to cater to the rapidly-changing and growing market size of emerging tech, the company has strategically aligned one-third of its workforce for the future tech domain to stay on top of the increasing demand.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!