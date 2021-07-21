Hero Lectro unveils first showroom for e-cargo bikes in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Hero Lectro Cargo, part of Hero Lectro, unveiled its first dedicated cargo e-bikes showroom in the national capital.

Electric cargo vehicles are poised to revolutionise the home delivery and goods mobility sector by offering cost-effective, reliable, eco-friendly, and ergonomically viable options for short-distance but high-density commuting since more than 90% of deliveries now happen on either motorcycles or scooters, the company said in a statement.

“The flagship store in the heart of the national capital will display the latest Hero Lectro WINN cargo e-cycle (and its high range variant – WINN X), its first purpose-built cargo vehicle and aims to become the go-to brand for goods mobility and delivery segment, including executives and small business owners who now use either motorbike or scooters," the statement said.

According to the company, amid rising fuel prices e-cargo vehicles like Hero Lectro WINN give the option of a swappable battery that can be charged using a simple socket, 180 litres of storage space, and a range up to 75 km (available in WINN X variant). They also offer huge potential for increasing per day shipment capacity and better cost optimisation for delivery personnel.

Last-mile delivery in India is estimated to hit a market size of $6 billion by 2024. E-commerce is a significant part of the sector in India and research has shown it is moving in a similar path as the likes of markets in China and the US, said Partha Choudhary, president and chief executive, Hero Lectro Cargo.

“Hero Lectro Cargo aims to capitalise on these untapped potential self-employed workers in the last-mile delivery service and small business owners may derive substantial earnings and cost benefits from these purpose-built vehicles as compared to the ICE engine two wheelers used currently," said Choudhary.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.