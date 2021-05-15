Subscribe
Hero Moto collaborates with startup Adloid for first fully digital showroom

Hero MotoCorp will provide a 360-degree shopping experience to its customers with the help of augmented reality.
1 min read . 01:14 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With the dip in footfall at showrooms due to the surge in covid-19 cases, automobile manufacturers are boosting their digital presence to entice customers online

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has collaborated with Adloid, a startup in the augmented reality space, to launch its first fully digital showroom. With the dip in footfall at showrooms due to the surge in covid-19 cases, automobile manufacturers are boosting their digital presence to entice customers online.

Using its proprietary technology, Adloid has added enhanced features like hotspots, Hero Product Configurator (HPC), remote sales assistance, and more. This technology is revolutionizing digital buying experiences and was recently used by Tata Motors for the launch of its flagship products, the company said in a statement.

“Adloid has also enabled advanced features, which allows customers to see the differences between variants, add customizations and accessories, and go through color options before making a purchase decision. The showroom replicates the experience of a brick-and-mortar store in its true sense, within the comfort of our homes, offering an uninterrupted virtual experience," it added.

“At Hero Motocorp, we were looking for an association to co-create ‘digital buying journey’ of our products. A highly skilled and passionate team from Adloid did the job exceptionally well by providing a truly world-class solution for Virtual Showroom, Product Configurator and AR experience for our product portfolio," said Vikas Malhotra, head business solutions and support, Hero MotoCorp.

With customers turning to digital platforms before purchasing vehicles, automakers are collaborating with startups to develop their respective digital platforms for different parts of their businesses.

“Augmented reality is helping us move beyond inherent human limitations and present contextually relevant information to people. Our association with Hero Moto Corp is one such example where we are changing the way people shop and experience products online. The inherent limitation of a physical showroom is a thing of the past," said Kanav Singla, founder and chief executive, Adloid.

