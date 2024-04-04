Hero MotoCorp gets demand notice of ₹605 crore from Income Tax Department
Hero MotoCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer—on Thursday said it has received a tax demand notice from the Income Tax Department for a total ₹605 crore including interest for six assessment years (FY14 to FY18 & FY20).
