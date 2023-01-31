Hero Moto rolls out Xoom to challenge rivals Honda, TVS1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:31 PM IST
While Honda’s Activa is the segment leader, the company has its own set of challenges in view of the rising competition from electric two-wheelers
Amid dwindling entry-level motorcycle sales and a declining market share for scooters, Hero MotoCorp is expanding its portfolio to take on rivals Honda, TVS and Suzuki in the 110cc segment, comprising nearly 60% of the scooter market.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×