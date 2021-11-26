India's leading two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has appointed former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar to its Board as Additional and Independent Director.

The company has also onboarded Vasudha Dinodia as an Additional and Non-Executive Director, effective from 25 November.

On Friday, Hero MotoCorp shares were down 2.62% to close at ₹2,526.80 on NSE.

"Continuing with its strategic initiatives to achieve its new Vision - “Be the Future of Mobility", Hero MotoCorp has further augmented its leadership by onboarding distinct experts to its Board of Directors," the company said in a statement.

Rajnish Kumar held a three-year stint as chairman of SBI, which came to an end in October 2020. He is credited with steering the bank successfully through very challenging times and adopting key technology transformations.

During his tenure, the Bank developed YONO, a digital platform, which established SBI as a global leader in the adoption of technology and innovation.

Rajnish Kumar boasts of four-decade experience with the State Bank of India. He is currently serving as an Independent Director on the Boards of many other companies including HSBC, Asia Pacific, L&T Infotech and is also the Non-Executive Chairman of Resilient Innovations (BharatPe).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.