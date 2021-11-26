Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Hero MotoCorp appoints former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar to its Board

Hero MotoCorp appoints former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar to its Board

On Friday, Hero MotoCorp shares were down 2.62% to close at 2,526.80 on NSE | File Photo of Rajnish Kumar
1 min read . 06:17 PM IST Livemint

  • Hero MotoCorp has also onboarded Vasudha Dinodia as an Additional and Non-Executive Director, effective from 25 November.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's leading two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has appointed former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar to its Board as Additional and Independent Director.

India's leading two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has appointed former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar to its Board as Additional and Independent Director.

The company has also onboarded Vasudha Dinodia as an Additional and Non-Executive Director, effective from 25 November.

The company has also onboarded Vasudha Dinodia as an Additional and Non-Executive Director, effective from 25 November.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On Friday, Hero MotoCorp shares were down 2.62% to close at 2,526.80 on NSE.

"Continuing with its strategic initiatives to achieve its new Vision - “Be the Future of Mobility", Hero MotoCorp has further augmented its leadership by onboarding distinct experts to its Board of Directors," the company said in a statement.

Rajnish Kumar held a three-year stint as chairman of SBI, which came to an end in October 2020. He is credited with steering the bank successfully through very challenging times and adopting key technology transformations.

During his tenure, the Bank developed YONO, a digital platform, which established SBI as a global leader in the adoption of technology and innovation.

Rajnish Kumar boasts of four-decade experience with the State Bank of India. He is currently serving as an Independent Director on the Boards of many other companies including HSBC, Asia Pacific, L&T Infotech and is also the Non-Executive Chairman of Resilient Innovations (BharatPe).

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex cracks 1,200 pts on fears of new covid variant; ...

How Christie’s is pitching its expansion from Picassos ...

Foreign creditors to get a foot in the IBC door

Black Friday deals, now raining down at a sale event ne ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!