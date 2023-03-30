Hero MotoCorp appoints Niranjan Gupta as CEO from 1 May

Hero MotoCorp appoints Niranjan Gupta as CEO from 1 May2 min read . 09:49 PM IST
Dr. Pawan Munjal will continue as Executive Chairman and Whole-time Director on the board, the two-wheeler maker said
India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Thursday announced that its board has appointed Niranjan Gupta as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective from 1 May, 2023.
Niranjan Gupta is currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head of Strategy and M&A, said Hero MotoCorp in its filing.
Dr. Pawan Munjal will continue as Executive Chairman and Whole-time Director on the board, the two-wheeler maker said. Hero MotoCorp said that it will announce a new CFO in due course of time.
Over the past six years, Niranjan has played a key role in shaping the financial health of the company by navigating it through a highly competitive and ever-evolving environment. He has also played a significant role in forging key partnerships with global brands such as Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles.
He has more than 25 years of rich leadership experience in finance, mergers & acquisition, supply chain and strategy roles across business sectors including consumer goods, metals & mining, and automobiles.
Niranjan also serves as a Director on the Board of Ather Energy, HMC MM Auto Private Limited, and HMCL Colombia. Prior to Hero MotoCorp, Niranjan spent three years at Vedanta Limited and 20 years in Unilever across global roles.
"Niranjan is a leader with sharp business acumen and a proven track record in delivering strong business results in a highly competitive environment. He has been instrumental in defining the organization’s growth story with his rich and diverse experience across finance, strategy and operational effectiveness in both developed and developing markets. His sharp focus has helped Hero MotoCorp in delivering strong cash flow over the years, while ensuring judicious capital allocation," said Dr. Pawan Munjal.
"With more than 110 million customers, the brand has an unparalleled reach, providing mobility solutions to the masses. The journey hereon is going to be even more exciting with a focus on global expansion, premium segment, and electric mobility," said Niranjan Gupta.
On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 2.40 per cent up at ₹2,303.35 on BSE.
