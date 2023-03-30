Hero MotoCorp CFO Gupta to take over as CEO from May

Hero MotoCorp CFO Gupta to take over as CEO from May1 min read . 30 Mar 2023
Pawan Munjal will continue as executive chairman and a whole-time director on the board.
NEW DELHI :Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, on Thursday promoted Niranjan Gupta as its chief executive officer, effective 1 May.
Gupta is currently the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) and head of strategy and mergers and acquisitions. Pawan Munjal will continue as executive chairman and a whole-time director on the board.
Gupta, who has been associated with Hero MotoCorp for the past six years, has been a key senior executive at the company and navigated its financial health through periods of intense competition in the market, the company said in a press release.
Gupta’s elevation as CEO is the latest move in Hero’s efforts to revamp its top leadership. It appointed Arun Jaura as chief technology officer and Ranjivjit Singh as chief growth officer in early 2022.
Gupta also played a significant role in developing strategic partnerships with prominent global brands, including Harley Davidson and Zero Motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp said.
Commenting on the appointment, Munjal said, “ Niranjan’s elevation to the role of CEO is a testimony to the robust succession planning process we have put in place within the company. The Board looks forward to his contribution in realizing the full potential of Hero MotoCorp as a winning business which delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders."