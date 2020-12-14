Hero MotoCorp donates mobile ambulances to health authorities in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL) has donated three motorcycle-based mobile ambulances, also called first-responder vehicles, to the Prathmik Arogya Kendra at Katol and Narkhed in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company handed over these vehicles to Salil Deshmukh, zilla parishad member, Nagpur, in the presence of Anil Deshmukh, home minister of Maharashtra.

Aimed at serving the people living in remote villages in Maharashtra’s rural areas without hospitals and medical facilities, the Hero MotoCorp-developed mobile ambulance units can be used to quickly move patients to the nearest hospitals.

The said mobile ambulance units are custom-built by the engineers at India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer. The vehicle, which is equipped with a stretcher, a foldable hood and essential medical equipment, including first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher among other features, is built using the 200cc Xtreme 200R motorcycle.

“In keeping with our relief efforts to fight covid-19, we have been providing the first-responder vehicles (FRVs) to the front-line health personnel in different states to assist patients in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at our R&D facility in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, the FRV is fitted with all the necessary medical equipment that offers urgent assistance to patients who require to be transported to the hospital," said Vijay Sethi, chief human resources officer and head—corporate social responsibility, at Hero MotoCorp.

The company had developed the vehicle during March-April when the government had implemented strict nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Hero MotoCorp said it has donated over 44 mobile ambulance units to various government entities, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.

