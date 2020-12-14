Hero MotoCorp donates mobile ambulances to health authorities in Maharashtra

“In keeping with our relief efforts to fight covid-19, we have been providing the first-responder vehicles (FRVs) to the front-line health personnel in different states to assist patients in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at our R&D facility in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, the FRV is fitted with all the necessary medical equipment that offers urgent assistance to patients who require to be transported to the hospital," said Vijay Sethi, chief human resources officer and head—corporate social responsibility, at Hero MotoCorp.