Hero MotoCorp fast-tracks EV plans
Hero MotoCorp aims to develop a new range of EVs in the next 18-20 months to expand its portfolio and cater to different segments of the electric two-wheeler market, including more affordable or ‘mainstream’ products
New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, has set sights on an accelerated product plan for its electric vehicle (EV) business under the Vida brand. The company aims to develop a new range of EVs in the next 18-20 months to expand its portfolio and cater to different segments of the electric two-wheeler market, including more affordable or “mainstream" products, Swadesh Srivastava, Head of the Emerging Mobility Business Unit said in a post-earnings call with analysts on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×