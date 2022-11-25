Hero MotoCorp hikes prices for fourth time this fiscal

"Normally, if the market leader announces a price hike, most OEMs want to leverage the opportunity to earn a better margin. Although the 42-day festive period was positive for two-wheelers, it was nowhere near as glorious as the other segments. We see enquiries have dropped in November and I suspect we are again coming back to the same level of de-growth as before the festive season. When compared to pre-Covid-19 levels, we will see two-wheeler sales in the red again", Vinkesh Gulati, Chairman, Research & Academy at FADA said. Gulati is also a Bajaj Auto dealer.