Two-wheeler giant, Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday joined hands with a government-owned oil marketing company, HPCL to establish charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country. This collaboration highlights their efforts toward enabling a successful transition of mass mobility towards EVs with the assurance of long-term solutions. In the first phase, charging stations will be set up in select cities.
Further, these charging stations will be expanded to other key markets --- with an aim to establish a high-density of EV charging station network across the country.
Under their tie-up, the companies will set up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled EVs across India.
Dr. Pushp Kumar Joshi Chairman & Managing Director, HPCL said, "HPCL as a key player in the energy sector is committed to providing sustainable energy solutions to our valued customers. With our vast network comprising more than 20,000 retail outlets & Hero MotoCorp having its strong presence in two-wheeler segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan India electric charging infrastructure & providing end to-end EV charging solutions."
Both companies will first establish charging infrastructure at HPCL’s existing network of nationwide energy stations --- with the likelihood of subsequently broadening the collaboration for supplementary business opportunities.
Dr. Pawan Munjal Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp said, "We believe that a smooth and rapid adoption of EVs will be possible only when the customers have easy and convenient access to the supporting infrastructure, especially public charging, and our collaboration with HPCL will go a long way in meeting this requirement. By taking the lead in driving the expansion of EV-charging footprint in the country, Hero MotoCorp is in-turn steering the industry towards the future."
Further, Joshi added, "This is significant, as more than 60% of the EVs sold in India are 2-wheelers and therefore, a robust charging ecosystem for them is the need of the hour so that there is no range anxiety among the owners of the e2wheelers."
Also, the HPCL energy station network will provide accelerated opportunities to expand the scope of operations and services.
As per the regulatory filing, Hero MotoCorp will lead the infrastructure development for the charging network. Each charging station will feature multiple smart and fast chargers, including DC and AC chargers that will be available to all two-wheeled EVs.
The entire user charging experience will be controlled by a Hero MotoCorp Mobile App, based on a cashless transaction model.
On BSE, Hero MotoCorp shares closed at ₹2,770.75 apiece up by ₹64.05 or 2.37%. However, HPCL shares ended flat at ₹233.65 apiece.